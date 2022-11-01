Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 643,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
CRECF stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.50 price objective for the company.
About Critical Elements Lithium
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.