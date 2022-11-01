Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 643,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

CRECF stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.50 price objective for the company.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Stories

