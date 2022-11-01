National Health Investors (NHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 25.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 61.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

