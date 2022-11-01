Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.57.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

