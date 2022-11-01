Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.