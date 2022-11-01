Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 85,017 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,037,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

