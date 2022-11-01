Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASRT. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Assertio Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Assertio has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 69,031 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 191,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Assertio by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 84,248 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.