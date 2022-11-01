Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 17.13.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 4.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 4.06 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.39 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 20.31 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.