Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $539.89.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $367.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $706.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.