Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 749.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.78%. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

