Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $201,240.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,871.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,258,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 8,742 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $201,240.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,871.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,961 shares of company stock worth $5,701,374. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading

