Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and have sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 677.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

