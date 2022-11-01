Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.64%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

