Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.87 million. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,723,345 shares of company stock worth $72,278,538. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

