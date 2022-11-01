MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.39 million. On average, analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYTE opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

