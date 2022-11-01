Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.