Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.1% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

