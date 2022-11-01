Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $281,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity

DHI opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

