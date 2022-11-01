Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $883.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

