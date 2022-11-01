Independent Advisor Alliance Has $263,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

