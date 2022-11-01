Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48.

