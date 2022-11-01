Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 16,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,402,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,955,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 305,949 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $34,436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,000 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.25. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

