Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.98 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

