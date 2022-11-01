Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Update

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $493,451 over the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Up 1.9 %

AMPL opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

