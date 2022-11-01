Information Services Group (III) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 230.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 262.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 235,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

