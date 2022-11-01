Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $17.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $887.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

