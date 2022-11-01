AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 9,720,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AdaptHealth news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,565,557 shares of company stock worth $33,215,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AHCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

