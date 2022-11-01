SM Energy (SM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.65. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at SM Energy

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

