Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at B. Riley

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.52 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $551.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. Equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 155.29%.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $161,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

