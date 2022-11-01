nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

