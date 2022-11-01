Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$31.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$31.00.

10/21/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

10/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

10/13/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$32.00.

10/6/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

9/15/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$32.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.7 %

FM opened at C$24.03 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

