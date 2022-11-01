Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Potbelly to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $150,538 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.