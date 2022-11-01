Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$32.50

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $24.77 on Monday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

