Unilever (ULVR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Unilever (LON: ULVR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/24/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/18/2022 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/29/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/26/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,000 ($48.33).

9/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/22/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/21/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,994.50 ($48.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,948.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,815.89. The firm has a market cap of £101.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2,038.01. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

