Robert W. Baird Lowers TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSP. Bank of America lowered shares of TuSimple from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TuSimple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.11.

TSP opened at $3.43 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 57.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

