Crocs (CROX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Crocs

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Crocs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.