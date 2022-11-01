Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Krones (KRN)

Krones (ETR: KRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2022 – Krones was given a new €112.00 ($114.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/17/2022 – Krones was given a new €100.00 ($102.04) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/17/2022 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($122.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/14/2022 – Krones was given a new €129.00 ($131.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/13/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($123.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/26/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($123.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/22/2022 – Krones was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/21/2022 – Krones was given a new €110.00 ($112.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($123.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/19/2022 – Krones was given a new €99.00 ($101.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

9/16/2022 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($122.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/16/2022 – Krones was given a new €129.00 ($131.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/14/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($123.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2022 – Krones was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR:KRN opened at €93.75 ($95.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.75. Krones AG has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

