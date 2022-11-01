BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BSIG opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $779.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $9,312,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 459.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 111,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,361.0% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,702 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

