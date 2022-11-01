Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Cut to CHF 5.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.24.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:CS opened at $4.12 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,057 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.