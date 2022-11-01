Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Cut to CHF 5.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.24.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSE:CS opened at $4.12 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.