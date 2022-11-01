Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY22 guidance at $6.10-6.44 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.10-$6.44 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

PWR opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average is $130.13.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Quanta Services by 115.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

