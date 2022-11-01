LiveVox (LVOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. LiveVox has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. On average, analysts expect LiveVox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LVOX stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on LVOX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 336.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 139.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

