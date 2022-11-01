Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $200,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $200,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 28,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $207.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $170.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.30% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.09 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

Featured Articles

