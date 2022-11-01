Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expands By 5.7%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

