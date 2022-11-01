Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

PFG opened at $88.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

