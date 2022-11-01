Floor & Decor (FND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.65-$2.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.65 to $2.80 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

