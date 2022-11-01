AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a current ratio of 18.39. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 811.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

