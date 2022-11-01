Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

