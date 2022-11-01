London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a £105 ($126.87) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 9,940 ($120.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,384.29 ($113.39).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,682 ($92.82) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £42.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4,572.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,745.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,691.11.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.