Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $153.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by ($0.51). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $789.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 32.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

