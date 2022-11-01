Berenberg Bank Cuts PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Price Target to GBX 95

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
PRS REIT Stock Performance
LON:PRSR opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.14. The stock has a market cap of £486.09 million and a P/E ratio of 402.27. PRS REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 80.20 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.38).
Insider Buying and Selling
About PRS REIT
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.
