Energean (LON:ENOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,482.00

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,482 ($17.91) and last traded at GBX 1,475 ($17.82), with a volume of 21328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,431 ($17.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Energean Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,369.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,269.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4,934.48.

Energean Dividend Announcement

Energean Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36,896.55%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

